Christmas on the Chisholm Trail begins this Saturday!

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 8 View / November 29, 2017

Ideal weather conditions are forecast for Saturday when the Christmas on the Chisholm Trail event takes over the downtown area from noon to 7 p.m.

“Last year Christmas on the Chisholm Trail was rained out,” Belton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said, “We look forward re-establishing this it as the premiere Christmastime event in Central Texas.”

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail – An Old Fashioned Christmas will bring 125 vendors to Central Ave. and East St. The event is sponsored by the City of Belton and the Downtown Merchants Association, so the shopping opportunities extend into the local stores, too. The food court is always popular, and children typically love the fire and police displays. Another great opportunity involves Santa Claus: he’ll be downtown from noon to 5:30 p.m.

“Bring the children for free pictures,” Bates said.

When the sun goes down, a great parade with 50 entries will take place. The parade starts at 6 p.m., but get there early to stake out a good spot on Central Ave. Another attraction is the Christmas music. Nine area school choirs are scheduled to perform!

“This is a great community,” Bates said, adding that “downtown is a perfect backdrop.”

