Christmas On The Farm: AWARE Central Texas raises proceeds for children

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / December 15, 2017

By Madison Ureste, Correspondent

The community came out to Support AWARE Central Texas’ event 11th Annual Christmas on the Farm on Dec. 2 at the Bell County Expo Center. The venue was packed with fun-filled games, activities for children and their families and of course Santa Claus. All the proceeds earned from the event went to support Aware Central Texas Child Abuse Prevention Center. The mission statement for Aware Central Texas is to aid in the prevention of child abuse and family violence through education, case management, and referrals to high-risk populations. This wonderful holiday event allowed all sorts of families to partake in the activities offered at great prices and to reconnect and spend quality time with one another.

One of the managers of this event, Harriet Brodie said, “What we have done was incorporated service clubs from our community and we have all came together to help celebrate children today.”

The co-manager of Christmas on the Farm Misty Biddick said, “The immediate first thing I think of [about this event] is the people that come and help support us. That includes everyone that comes out to attend this event and all the volunteers here. We have over 300 volunteers here”.

This event took a year to plan and both Misty and Harriet were enjoying the smiling faces expressed by all the participants. The volunteers and staff had one goal in mind for the outcome of this event and it is to prevent child abuse.

“To spend time with Santa and hang out with [my] family, the fact they [children] come and have fun and it’s financially easy,” said Robyn Jackson, a mother at the event waiting in line to play a game with her children.

When asked what brought her out to Christmas on the Farm. She also stated that it was her and her family’s fourth year of attending this event.

The line to see Santa and Mrs. Claus remained consistently long, but the bright faces of children of all ages to see and talk to Santa was a sight to see. Parents were able to have their child talk and take a picture with Santa and then select a used book to keep. The used books offered to children that met Santa and the decorations of Santa’s Work Shop were donated by Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail.

To find more information about AWARE Central Texas Prevention of Child Abuse, please visit the following website: awarecentraltexas.org.

Related