City of Belton set for record year in 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

Belton has been up and down all year on sales tax receipts from the state. In July, the City of Belton was up 14 percent in sales tax returns received from the state off of retail sales in June. In September, those numbers were down 9.51 percent off of numbers from the previous year. The battle rages, as West Temple and Belton compete for where is the best place to live in Bell County. For the year, Belton is up 4.18 percent, compared to Temple’s 5.06 percent.

So far this year, Belton has received $3,641,701, compared to $3,495,413 at this point last year. With Temple slated to get a brand new state of the art high school, Belton has serious competition.

With the addition of new business and development, Belton has seen a 23 percent increase in sales tax rebates from the state over the past five years. Hotel/Motel tax receipts were up 15 percent over the summer months. It looks to be a record year for visitors in 2017. New housing permits are at an all-time high, with 206 built this year. There are still two months left on the year. Belton has seen 206 homes started in nine months, compared to 157 in 2016. Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago devastated the state of Florida and slowed down construction. Lumber pricing went through the roof during that period. Three big hurricanes in one August-September is very rare. How that affects home and business construction remains to be seen.

Belton’s median home price listed increased to $242,000 this summer. Water connection requests will double in 2017 with 280 reported compared to 152 last year. Fuel prices remained steady compared to 2016. The average price of fuel was $195 a gallon compared to $184. Middle class families with four vehicles can get hard by two things; fuel prices and out of control health care costs. The last depression was ignited by speculation driving up fuel prices to historic levels. Everybody remembers the financial markets near collapse. They forget those unsustainable prices of gasoline the summer before that November, when it all crashed.

TIRZ is a tax reinvestment zone Belton created to use business taxes in certain areas to reinvest in the community. TIRZ has been vital in Belton’s transformation. In 2006 the taxable value was just over $12 million. Over the past 12 years, the value has increased to $122 million. TIRZ funds have been one of the key components for Belton rise to the top places to live in Central Texas.

