City Council discusses fee increase, fire codes, housing at meeting

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Belton’s City Council met last Tuesday to discuss issues such as increasing the residential drainage fee from $3 to $5 per month, updating the fire and building codes, and creating affordable housing opportunities. Each department gave a presentation on what they accomplished this year and what they plan to accomplish in 2018.

The $2 drainage fee increase was proposed as a way to raise money for a new street sweeper that would cost around a quarter of a million dollars. Finance Director Brandon Bozon stated why he chose to include this measure in the budget.

“Us and Temple were the last two at the kind of $3 mark,” Bozon said. “This is not necessarily driven because of what other people need…[it’s] what Belton needs.”

Mayor Marion Grayson explained the benefits of a new street sweeper.

“A street sweeper isn’t just to keep Belton pretty,” Grayson said. “It’s to keep the debris out of the drainage areas and from going into the sewers.”

The drainage fee increase proposal will be voted on later this year as a part of the department’s budget for 2018.

The council moved to adopt the 2015 International Fire Code to update the current 2009 Fire Code that Belton was working with. According to Fire Marshal Jeff Booker, this will only bring about a few changes to the existing code, and they will not be difficult to implement.

“There are three major changes that I think will affect us,” Booker said.

The first of the three changes is the removal of existing hose lines within buildings. This will reduce costs for business and allow the fire department to use their own hoses that they know will be effective and that have been tested to be up to code.

The second change is to reduce the number of wall hangings in classrooms, and the third is to announce exit locations in movie theaters.

The council approved a plan by the Planning Department to replat an area of South Burnet Street and add curb and gutter along the road. Members of the council such as Dan Kirkley hope that this will pave the way for new housing opportunities for lower-income families.

“I’m concerned that we are, at times, ‘ordinancing’ ourselves out of houses that are affordable,” Kirkley said. “I fully see the benefit of curb and gutter.”

Toward the end of the meeting, each department set out their goals for 2018 and discussed what they have and will accomplish this year. Ideas included updating more building codes, sending more employees to further train in their fields and continuing downtown beautification efforts.

