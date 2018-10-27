City hopeful to connect Southeast Belton with Hike and Bike Trail

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 29 View / October 27, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

It is hoped in the upcoming year to connect Southeast Belton with the Hike and Bike Trail that runs through downtown connect with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The trail extension has received funding and will run underneath IH-35 connecting with Holland Road.

Planning is still being done on the extension northward to Belton High School. The grant was approved several years ago. Finding a way around or under the railroad tracks near UMHB proved impossible.

The trail will not connect with Loop 121 and go over the tracks. Once completed, the trail system will connect Holland Road with Belton High School. Design is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019. Construction is planned for the fall of 2021.

Currently the trail system stops at MLK. The plan is take the trail system down along MLK to South of the tracks on Loop 121. A $2.1-million grant was received on this project in 2015.

With the community growing in leaps and bounds, the City of Belton took a leap forward acquiring land for a desperately needed expansion of Heritage Park.

“I think this next year it will become clearer on what this expansion of Heritage Park will be. There will be an opportunity for public input. TIRZ will be expanded to include this Heritage Park expansion increasing the chance for expanded funding,” said Paul Romer, Public Information Officer.

