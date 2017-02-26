City of Belton Hosts Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 19 View / February 26, 2017

By Rebecca Pasqueda, Correspondent

Dads and daughters of all ages dressed to impress for a night of food, photos, games and dancing for the Belton 2017 Daddy Daughter Dance held on February 9 and 10 at the Harris Community Center. The event was set up by the Belton City Council for fathers of the community to enjoy a night out with their daughters.

“We get a lot of moms who ask us to put on a Mother Son Dance, but that’s just too difficult because the majority of young boys would rather play sports than dance with their moms,” said Matt Bates, Director of Parks and Recreation in Belton. “Girls love the idea of getting all dressed up and dancing with their fathers for a night, so it’s much easier to put on this kind of dance for the community.”

The event started at 6 p.m. with a red carpet leading dads and their daughters into the Community Center. Guests checked in with either Bates or Events Coordinator, Jeremy Allaman, outside then walked the red carpet where their photo was taken at the door. Once inside, they asked for their seating assignments from high school girls who are a part of the Belton City Council.

“This is my third year on the council and helping out with this event. I absolutely love it,” said high school senior Adriana. “If I end up going to school here at UMHB, then I will definitely apply to be a part of the council again. It’s such a great experience.” Adriana was accompanied by two other high schoolers, senior Raquel and junior Lauren, in greeting guests and showing them to their seats.

Bates commented on how thankful he was for the girls’ help with the dance, “They really are amazing. Jeremy and I would organize this event on our own and it was just too difficult for us that it got overwhelming. This year we decided to ask the girls to get on board and help us out and the result has been great.” Bates and Allaman were impressed with their skills and how they caught on pretty quick to what needed to be done during the event.

Once majority of the guests arrived, they were welcomed by Bates and encouraged to help themselves to food and the photo booth that was available. Then the party really got started.

“It’s fun to see all the dads get out on the dance floor and dance with their daughters, no matter what the song is,” said Allaman. As the music played throughout the night, daughters and their dads piled onto the dance floor and danced the night away to a mixture of pop and country songs such as “God Gave Me You” by Blake Shelton and “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor.

After about an hour of dancing and food, the event was paused for a small game of “How Well Do You Know Your Daughter?” in which two fathers and their daughters were randomly chosen to participate. The daughters were taken aside to be asked questions such as “What is your favorite color?” and “What is your favorite movie?”. The two dads were then seated in the middle of the dance floor to be asked the same questions about their daughters. The father who got the most questions correct about their daughter would win.

When the game was finished and the winner was declared, the dance continued as it had before until it ended at 8 p.m. “Fathers and daughters love this event. I love this event. It’s so fun to put together and host for the community and I always look forward to it,” said Bates.

