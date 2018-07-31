City of Belton is working on the budget for 2019

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 21 View / July 31, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

The City of Belton is working on the 2019 budget. In the Water and Sewer budget it has been estimated that revenues will be $8,721,447 and expenditures of $8,721,281 with a beginning fund balance of $5,580,179. The majority of the revenue comes from water $5,055,419 followed by sewer $3,176,078.

Water rates will increase by 50 cents for a total cost of $17 or $3.70 per one thousand gallons. Sewer rates will increase to $14 or $5 per one thousand gallons of water. Belton’s water and sewer rates are below average for towns the same size in Texas.

East and 5th Street water line replacement are under design. Loop 121 will see a waterline relocation in 2019. West Avenue F and A will have sewer lines replaced. To help pay for the Temple-Belton sewer project the city will issue $10,000,000 bond (certificate of obligation) for a 20-year term. The funding will be done internally with a bond election.

The funds estimated to be spent on drainage in 2019 is $528,047. Liberty Hill and Mesquite Road drainage improvements are high on the list for 2019. Red Rock pond improvements, drainage improvements to Mitchell Branch, Blair and 4th Ave are being planned.

Two different versions of the water tower logo have been sent out to bid. One looks like the logo on the dam on Lake Belton. “The sewer project is significant in dealing with the growth of Temple and Belton. We knew this expansion was coming. Both communities have been planning for the expansion,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Belton, Paul Romer.

Related