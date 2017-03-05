City of Morgan’s Point Resort Election Candidates:
City Council
Keith F Dyer
Donna Hartman
Dennis H Green
Mike Siegfried
Bruce A Leonhardt Sr
Brandt F Bernstein
Ronny G Snow
Mayor
Ric Holmes
Dwayne Gossett
Fred Ybanez
Election Day is May 6th and you may cast your ballot at Garrett and Mic Hill Community Center located at 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd Morgan’s Point Resort, TX 76513. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Early voting in the election by personal appearance shall be for the period permitted by law, which will begin on April 24 and continues through April 28. You can cast your early vote at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall.
The hours designated for early voting will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on each day for early voting which is not a Saturday, Sunday or official state holiday with the exception of May 1 and 2 which shall be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.