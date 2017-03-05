by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / March 5, 2017

City of Morgan’s Point Resort Election Candidates:

City Council

Keith F Dyer

Donna Hartman

Dennis H Green

Mike Siegfried

Bruce A Leonhardt Sr

Brandt F Bernstein

Ronny G Snow

Mayor

Ric Holmes

Dwayne Gossett

Fred Ybanez

Election Day is May 6th and you may cast your ballot at Garrett and Mic Hill Community Center located at 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd Morgan’s Point Resort, TX 76513. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Early voting in the election by personal appearance shall be for the period permitted by law, which will begin on April 24 and continues through April 28. You can cast your early vote at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall.

The hours designated for early voting will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on each day for early voting which is not a Saturday, Sunday or official state holiday with the exception of May 1 and 2 which shall be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

