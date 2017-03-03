City to sell two county police vehicles

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / March 2, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss and consider items on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on February 13 were discussed and approved.

Lone Star Grading and Materials was authorized by County Commissioners for the award of Public Parking Lot Renovations located at the former old jail site in downtown Belton. Lone Star Grading and Materials was the lowest responsible bidder, with a projected cost of $249,439.00. The City of Belton has also invested $75,000.00 through a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) allocation.

County Commissioners considered and approved to sell to the City of Crockett through an Interlocal Agreement two county police vehicles. The vehicles to be sold for $15,000 each is one 2013 Police Package Tahoe and one 2014 Police Package Tahoe for a total of $30,000.

Commissioners approved a contract approved through BuyBoard to purchase a Modular Building from Nortex Modular Leasing and Construction Company dba Boxx Modular of Manor, Texas for a total amount of $172,365.00. The contract includes delivery, installation, skirting, and ramp for the modular building.

Also considered and approved by Commissioners was a Resolution in support of the Bell County P25 Radio Interoperability Grant (LETPA). This grant is to be submitted to the Office of the Governor.

Two unimproved properties located in Part of Lot 14, Block 1, Purser Robinson Commercial Tract, located in the City of Killeen, Bell County, Texas, were approved to be purchased by Bell County as the buyer. Property that is approximately 2.442 acres, owned by Norman C. Hollis and Sharon Hollis will be purchased for $55,000. Also, Charvick Investments II, Ltd. has a property of approximately 0.459 acres that will be purchased for $40,000.

County Commissioners approved the award of Bid #11-17, for Pit Run Gravel. LaVone Richey’s bid at $2.50 per cubic yard and Douglas David’s bid at $3.00 per cubic yard were all the responses received and awarded.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

