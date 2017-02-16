CLASSIFIEDS – Feb. 16, 2017

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 13 View / February 16, 2017

REAL ESTATE

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 full bathrooms on large quiet lot! Salado schools, over half an acre, fenced back yard. New carpet installed and interior painted June 2015. Move in ready. Nice curb appeal with great landscaping. Make this your home today as it won’t last long! BETTY RENFRO CELL: 254.742.5508 brenfro@yahoo.com United Country Central Texas Auction & Realty

tfn

COVINGTON REAL ESTATE, INC. is your #1 Belton/Temple rental prop­erty manager. 933-1010 www.covingtonsells.com

tfn

MARGARET PLEASANT 254-760-3131 RE/MAX TEMPLE-BELTON

TFN

Upgrades galore! 3 bed/2 bath. Convenient to S&W, shopping and schools. Fenced yard with shed. Call Christine at Vista Real Estate

719-510-8181

TFN

NEW TILE, CARPET, REFRIGERATOR, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, TOILETS, PAINT AND SO MUCH MORE 3/2/2 w/FP & fenced yard, Belton ISD, mins from lake. $145,000. Call Cher @254-654-0090

tfn

MARGARET PLEASANT 254-760-3131 RE/MAX TEMPLE-BELTON

tfn

“Breathtaking!” That is the only word to describe this gorgeous Victorian style house. Sitting in Temple’s Historic District on a large corner lot, this home has updated plumbing and electrical systems and central heat and air installed. The grand front porch invites you to sit and stay awhile. The trim and wood work when you enter the home is amazing. From the original front doors to the hardwood floors you will be in awe. This home features 4 bedrooms with the master and a 2nd being downstairs, 3 living areas and a formal dining almost complete the package but don’t forget the POOL! Please call Bradley Sheppard at 254-541-2731 or Miriam Martinez at 254-493-7828 to take a look at this jaw dropping Texas-sized home at 603 N 7th street today!”

tfn

COVINGTON REAL ESTATE, INC. is your #1 Belton/Temple rental prop­erty manager. 933-1010 www.covingtonsells.com

tfn

Home ownership feels great. Even without perfect credit, Cyd West can help you. They are now helping clients repair their credit so they can buy the home they have been dreaming of. Contact Cyd West, First Community Morgage NMLS #405392 about a home loan. Give her a call at 254-289-3129.

tfn

COVINGTON REAL ESTATE, INC. is your #1 Belton/Temple rental prop­erty manager. 933-1010 www.covingtonsells.com

tfn

MULTIPLE USE HWY 36 LOCATION TEMPLE TX NORTH OF LAKE BELTON. 1,200+/- Hwy 36 FRONTAGE. FENCED AND GATED. ONE+ ACRE PAVED PARKING LOT. 3,000 SQFT+/-OFFICES & LIVING: 2 OFFICES 13X13. RETAIL SPACE WITH LARGE COUNTER, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 LARGE MULTI-USE ROOMS, FULL BATH WITH SHOWER. SHOP 3,200SQFT+/- TOTAL WITH 40’X60′ HAVING 3 MANUAL ROLL UP DOORS FRONT AND BACK OF BUILDING 14’HX12’W TO DRIVE THROUGH SHOP. 20’X40′ SHOP W/ROLL UP. 90’X60′ AWNING NOT ATTACHED. CELL: 254-742-5508 BETTY RENFRO United Country Central Texas Auction & Realty

TFN

MILLION DOLLAR LAKE VIEW without the million dollar price tag… Live the peaceful and magnificent views of Lake Belton from 9 rooms!! Call Mona today, 254-534-1605, $289,900.

tfn

MARGARET PLEASANT 254-760-3131 RE/MAX TEMPLE-BELTON

tfn

Gated Tanglewood Subdivision. Community club house and pool. POA restrictions. Build your dream home! Residential Lot .76 acres 15999 Salado Drive, Moffat MARGARET PLEASANT 254-760-3131 RE/MAX TEMPLE-BELTON

tfn

Custom features throughout this 3/2.5 home in great Belton neighborhood. Two story with downstairs master and formal

dining. Gourmet kitchen is over-size with lots of custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Professional gas range and built-in computer desk. Professionally landscaped with multi-level deck complete with gas grill and gazebo. Call Mary for private showing.760-5280 Mary Morrow Realtor/GRI VISION Real Estate

TFN

COVINGTON REAL ESTATE, INC. is your #1 Belton/Temple rental prop­erty manager. 933-1010 www.covingtonsells.com

tfn

MARGARET PLEASANT 254-760-3131 RE/MAX TEMPLE-BELTON

TFN

FOR LEASE

For Lease!! 3 bed­room, 2 full baths, two car garage, covered back patio, Fenced Yard, New Paint and tile, locat­ed at 16 N Winecup Dr. Morgans Point Resort TX 76513. Call Jay for details at 254-654-0091

TFN

OFFICE FOR LEASE

1,250 sq ft Professional Office space for rent at 3011 North Main Street, Belton. Brand new office building, high speed internet access, available immediately. Call 254.541.2731

TFN

DONATIONS

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-800-708-1264

Got an older car, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 800-691-4758

MEDICAL

Acorn Stairlifts.The AFFORDABLE solution to your stairs! **Limited time -$250 Off Your Stairlift Purchase!** Buy Direct & SAVE. Please call 1-800-431-9857 for FREE DVD and brochure.

tfn

Got Knee Pain? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 800-383-6794

tfn

If you or a loved one took the blood thinner Xarelto and had complications due to internal bleeding after January 2012 you MAY be due financial compensation. Call Injuryfone 1-800-491-9823

tfn

SENIORS

A PLACE FOR MOM.The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-320-2479

tfn

Life Alert. 24/7. One press of a button sends help FAST! Medical, Fire, Burglar.Even if you can’t reach a phone! FREE Brochure. CALL 800-413-7021

tfn

Safe Step Walk-In Tub Alert for Seniors. Bathroom falls can be fatal. Approved by Arthritis Foundation. Therapeutic Jets. Less Than 4 Inch Step-In.

Wide Door. Anti-Slip Floors. American Made. Installation Included.Call 800-359-4104 for $750 Off.

TFN

SATELLITE SERVICES

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) FREE Streaming.

FREE Install (up to 6 rooms.) FREE HD-DVR. Call 1-800-721-3412

COMPUTER REPAIRS

Computer problems – viruses, lost data, hardware or software issues? Contact Geeks On Site! 24/7 Service. Friendly Repair Experts. Macs and PCs. Call for FREE diagnosis. 1-800-630-0165

ENJOY 100%

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY BENEFITS. Unable to work? Denied benefits? We Can Help! WIN or Pay Nothing! Contact Bill Gordon & Associates at 1-800-630-3146 to start your application today!

FREE BOXES

FREE BOXES – great for dishes or small items. Stop by Journal Office at 210 N. Penelope 8 am – 4 pm Monday – Friday Business or residents….free boxes.

TFN

FOR SALE

Orthopedic Queen mattress $400, side by side, Kenmore, white refrigerator $400, new (never been used) white Maytag dishwasher $450 , reconditioned CR-MO (World Sport) Schwinn ladies bicycle. Geared low for easy riding and no flat tires $75, 3 piece oak entertainment center $75. Call 254-933-9087 and leave a message.

02.16.17

AUCTIONS

UPCOMING REAL ESTATE AUCTIONS-

Central Texas Home and Personal Property Auction- Feb. 18th Contents: 10AM Real Estate 11AM– 213 Meadowbrooks Dr,

Temple, TX. Don’t want to miss this cute 3BR, 2BA, seconds from 2305 and Belton ISD. Contents include furniture, china, antiques and more.

Central Texas Commercial Real Estate and Business Liquidation Auction-

Contents: 9AM Real Estate- 1PM- 612 Ave D, Moody, TX. Versatile Commercial Property on HWY 317. Contents include antiques, collectibles and MORE!

UPCOMING AUCTIONS- Framed Artwork ONLINE ONLY Auction- Starts: February 18th Ends: March 16th at 6PM CST (staggered close). Artwork includes Battle of Bunker’s Hill, Dawn’s Early Light, High Ground at Easy Red and MUCH, MUCH

MORE!

Dealership Liquidation- March 18th – 10AM- 111 S 10th St, Killeen, TX

76541. Lots of Cars, Vans, office and shop items.

Annual Spring Consignment Auction – April 1st- 9AM, *NEW LOCATION* 212 E Loop 121, Belton, TX. NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS, tractors, trailers, trucks, cars, boats, camper trailers, ATVs, mowers and plenty more!

Visit centraltexasauctiownservices.com for information, buyer’s premium, terms & conditions. photos, and more upcoming auctions. 254-718-5120 T.Gallaway TXLIC#12798. Broker LIC #9003373

02.16

LEGALS

Request for Proposals Sealed proposals addressed to the City of Belton will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 333 Water Street (P.O. Box 120), Belton, Texas 76513 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 3, 2017, for providing a Market Feasibility Study for a Potential Conference Center and Hotel to be located in Belton, Texas. A public proposal opening will follow in the Conference Room at City Hall. Copies of the RFP are available from the City Clerk by emailing acasey@beltontexas.gov or by calling (254) 933-5817.

02.09 & 02.16

LEGAL NOTICE / SUMMONS TO: GLENN W. SLADE, III, last known to reside in Temple or Belton, Bell County, Texas and all other interested persons knowing his whereabouts You are hereby notified that there is currently pending in the District Court of San Jacinto County, Texas, under Cause No. CV14,817, a Declaratory Judgment proceeding involving Dolph Dana and Glenn W. Slade, III and a lien filed under Clerk’s File No. 5630, at Volume 223, Page 410, of the Official Public Records of San Jacinto County, Texas, in which the Plaintiff seeks a Declaratory Judgment related to certain purchase money liens and a Builder’s and Mechanic’s Lien, as well as Attorneys fees. Glenn W. Slade, III is invited to contact the court, file an answer or appearance, or attend any proceedings regarding the Cause. Contact Kerry Carl Hagan (Attorney for the Plaintiff) at 936-653-4444, or the District Clerk of San Jacinto County at 1 State Hwy 150, Coldspring, Texas 77331, 936-653-2909, to be heard or to answer. This notice is issued pursuant to Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 109 and 109a. In the absence of a response, a judgment by default may be rendered granting the Plaintiff all the relief requested. Dated: ___ (place date of publication)

02.16; 02.23 & 03.02

PUBLIC NOTICE TO BIDDERS STREET CONSTRUCTION PROJECT Sealed Bids addressed to the Honorable Mayor and City Council will be received at the office of Amy M. Casey, the City Clerk, City of Belton, City Hall; 333 Water Street; Belton, Texas 76513 until 2:00 PM on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2017, for the construction of the Sparta Road Reconstruction Project in the City of Belton, Texas. The bids shall be labeled: Sparta Road Reconstruction Project (Parts A Through D) Belton, Texas Bids must be submitted on the Bid form provided in the Contract Documents and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check, certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable without recourse to the City of Belton, Texas in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the bid amount submitted as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract and execute a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond within ten ( 10) days after the notification of the award of the contract. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Main Conference Room in Belton City Hall at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The City Council will officially review the bids submitted at the next regularly scheduled meeting and award the contract as soon thereafter as practical. The City of Belton reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids, as the best interest of the City may require, and to waive any informality in bids received. Approximate major components of the project are as follows: 8,000 Square Yards of 10-inch HMAC Pavement Structure Milling 8,600 Square Yards of 10-inch HMAC Type “B” (8”) and Type “C” (2”) Placement 4, 700 Square Yards of 8-inch Reinforced Concrete Pavement 3.400 Square Yards of 5-inch Reinforced Concrete Sidewalk 1,000 Square Yards of 5-inch Tinted Reinforced Concrete Sidewalk 4,900 Linear Feet of 24-inch Concrete Curb & Gutter 980 Linear Feet of 18-inch & 24-inch Reinforced Concrete Pipe 12 Storm Water Structures 1,200 Linear Feet of 12-inch PVC Potable Water Line 2,600 Linear Feet of 2-inch PVC Electrical Conduit Traffic and Pedestrian Control Implementation with Signage Plans, Specifications and Bidding Documents may be secured beginning on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the offices of Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, LP; One South Main Street (intersection of Main and Central); Temple, Texas 76501; (254.773.2731) for a non-refundable deposit of $100.00 per set. Checks shall be made payable to Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, LP. A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Main Conference Room at Belton City Hall; 333 Water Street; Belton, Texas 76513 at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2017. A master sign-in list shall be completed by each attendee for record

Purposes. Belton Journal Advertisement Dates: Thursday, February 1 6, 2017 Thursday, February 23, 2017 Thursday, March 2, 2017 CITY OF BELTON, TEXAS: /s/ Amy M. Casey City Clerk

02.16, 02.23 & 03.02

server BELTON JOURNAL THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION – Divorce Cause No. 287587 – 0 To TIFFANY ANN GUITIERREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear before the 426TH DISTRICT COURT, Bell County, Texas to be held at the Bell County District Courts Building in Belton, Texas, by filing a written answer to the SECOND AMENDED PETITION FOR DIVORCE at or before 10 o’clock AM of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days after the date of service hereof, a copy of which accompanies this citation, in cause number 287587 – 0, styled OERTO LAZARO GUTIERREZ VS TIFFANY ANN GUITIERREZ filed in said court on February 02, 2017, and the nature of which suit is a request to Dissolve Marriage. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s/children’s interest which will be binding upon you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s/children’s adoption. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. This was issued at the request of attorney: STEVEN N. WALDEN, P.O. BOX 10520 KILLEEN, TEXAS 76547. NOTICE TO Defendant: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 AM on Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. Witness, JOANNA STATON, District Clerk of Bell County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in Belton, Texas on February 07, 2017. JOANNA STATON District Clerk P.O. Box 909 1201 West Huey Road Belton, Texas 76513 By: /s/ deputy CLEMENAA

02.16

server BELTON JOURNAL THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION – Divorce Cause No. 289900 – 0 To SCHLUNDA DAVISON 3508 NW FERRIS AVE LAWTON, Oklahoma 73505 OR WHEREVER ELSE SHE MAY BE FOUND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear before the 426TH DISTRICT COURT, Bell County, Texas to be held at the Bell County District Courts Building in Belton, Texas, by filing a written answer to the ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE at or before 10 o’clock AM of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days after the date of service hereof, a copy of which accompanies this citation, in cause number 289900 – 0, styled STEPHEN SUTHERLAND VS SCHLUNDA DAVISON filed in said court on January 06, 2017, and the nature of which suit is a request to Dissolve Marriage. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s/children’s interest which will be binding upon you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s/children’s adoption. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. This was issued at the request of attorney: SAVANNAH N. STROUD, P.O. BOX 10520 100 EAST CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY KILLEEN, TEXAS 76547. NOTICE TO Defendant: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 AM on Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. Witness, JOANNA STATON, District Clerk of Bell County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in Belton, Texas on February 07, 2017. JOANNA STATON District Clerk P.O. Box 909 1201 West Huey Road Belton, Texas 76513 By: /s/ deputy CLEMENAA

02.16

THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION Case Number 28764 To UNKNOWN HEIRS OK I. JONES, Applicant, on 02/13/16 filed an SECOND AMENDED APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT AND LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION AND APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP in a proceeding styled: DONALD EARL JONES, JR., Deceased, and bearing the number of 28764 in the County Court of Bell County, Texas. The court will hear the aforesaid APPLICATION after the expiration of ten days, exclusive of the day of publication, from the date this citation is published which will be February 16, 2017, in the County Court of Law No. 1 Courtroom, at the Bell County Justice Complex, 1201 Huey Road, in Belton, Texas. All persons interested in the aforesaid estate are commanded to appear at or before the time set for said hearing by filing a written contest or answer to said application should they desire to oppose or contest it. Said written contest or answer shall be filed in the office of Shelley Coston, County Clerk, Bell County, Texas, P.O. Box 480, Belton, Texas 76513. The name and address of the attorney for applicant is: DAN CORBIN 603 N. 8TH STREET KILLEEN, TX 76541 The officer serving this Citation shall, in compliance with the Law, serve it by publication once in a newspaper of general circulation in this, the County in which the defendant last resided as required by Section 202.052 of the Texas Estate Code, for not less than ten days before the return day hereof, exclusive of the day of publication, and the date of publication said newspaper bears shall be the day of publication. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office on February 13, 2017. Shelley Coston County Clerk of Bell County, Texas PO Box 480 1201 Huey Road Belton, Texas 76513 by /s/ Deputy LOPEZCY

02.16

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOHN HENRY BOWMAN, Deceased, were issued on February 2, 2017, in Cause No. 31,964, pending in the County Court at Law No.1, Bell County, Texas, to: Aida B. Bethea. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. ℅: DEVON S. LINZY Attorney at Law 17 N. 25th Street Temple, TX 76504 DATED the ___ day of February, 2017. /s/ DEVON S. LINZY Attorney for Aida B. Bethea State Bar No.: 24086218 17 N. 25th Street Temple, TX 76504 Telephone: (254) 773-1663 Facsimile: (254) 773-2574 E-mail: devon@linzythigpen.com

02.16

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of Neoma Parker, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 19, 2017, in Cause No. 31997, pending in the County Court-at-Law, Bell County, Texas, to: Sharon Glenn. ℅ MARY WILEY Attorney at Law 500 North 10th Street, P.O. Box 1384 Killeen, Texas 76540 All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. DATED the 10 day of February, 2017. LINDLEY, WILEY & DUSKIE PC P O BOX 1384 KILLEEN, TX 76540 Tel. 254-634-6969 Fax: 254-634-6587 By: /s/ Mary Wiley Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate State Bar No.: 24032669 E-mail: mary@lindleylawoffices.com

02.16

The following vehicle is being stored at Wolfman’s Towing & Storage 4300 Old Florence Rd Killeen Tx 76542 VSF# 0581606vsf (254) 634-7115

2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LP: (OH) GXB3499 Vin: 4A4MN2

1S64E100216 Current Charges: $406.15

02.16

The following vehicles) are being stored at Goode Towing & Recovery 4737 S IH 35 Belton, TX 76513 VSF License # 0545429vsf (254) 933-9155

2001 Ford Explorer Sport LP: (LA) 837AUX

Vin: 1FMYU70E61UB75

869 Current Charges: $313.25

02.16

****************

****************

DISCLAIMER

All Legal Notices are published as submitted, including spelling errors. Deadlines are Mondays at 5:00 pm.

****************

****************

