Commissioners approve Line Service Easement for Belton utilities

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on Monday morning, May 15. The meeting was brief and shorter than usual as there was only one item to consider on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on May 8 were discussed and approved.

Commissioner’s Court authorized and approved the single agenda item. Unanimously approved by County Commissioners was a Line Service Easement. This service easement is from Bell County to the City of Belton to provide for the City of Belton public water utilities.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Workforce Solutions Board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on May 25 at the Workforce Building in Killeen.

A meeting for Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) Executive Board will be at noon on May 25 at the CTCOG Building on North Main Street in Belton.

Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) Policy Committee will have a meeting at 1p.m. in Conference Room 8D on May 25 at the CTCOG Building on North Main Street in Belton.

Hill Country Transit District Board meeting will be at 2 p.m. on May 25 at the HCTD Central Operations Facility at 4515 West US Hwy 190 in Belton.

Hill Country Community Action Association (HCCAA) Board will have a meeting at 4 p.m. on May 30 in Lampasas.

Governor Greg Abbott/Bell County GOP Auction (6 p.m.) & Dinner (7 p.m.) will be hosted on June 5 at the Bell County Expo Center.

Gallagher Consultants will conduct an Insurance Presentation at 1:30 p.m. on June 6 in Commissioners Conference Room.

