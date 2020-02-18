Commissioners Court reviews Tax Collection Annual Report

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 75 View / February 18, 2020

By LINDSAY STARR PLATT

Bell County Commissioners met on Monday for the regular Commissioners Court meeting held at the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

A presentation regarding the Tax Collection Annual Report was presented to the court with Harvey M. Allen of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, P.C.

Commissioners approved the resolution requesting the resale of property. The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County will sell this acquired property at the delinquent tax sale.

The proposed Bell County Road Map was approved to be adopted by Commissioners.

The final plat approval of “Thomas Gunter Addition” was approved by Commissioners. “Thomas Gunter Addition” is a one-block subdivision located within Bell County, Precinct 3.

Commissioners approved the County and District Court Technology Designated Fund balance to purchase the following items: a Media Cart for District Courtrooms not to exceed the amount of $5,500; Credit card swipers to support the Odyssey System not to exceed the amount

of $22,500; Handheld Wasps Scanner Wands to support the Odyssey System not to

exceed the amount of $5 thousand.

The minutes of the meeting on Feb. 3 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop, as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Subdivision Ordinance Committee Meeting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Bell County Commissioners Court Conference Room.

Tea Party Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.

Workshop at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Commissioners Conference Room with Monty Humble, Managing Director, High Road Clean Energy LLC to discuss solar energy project. Also, a Closed Session – Litigation & Claims Update by Naman Howell.

