Commissioners invite first responders & families to thank you dinner

September 29, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting Monday morning to discuss and consider items on the agenda. After the meeting was called to order Judge Jon Burrows led the court in singing “Happy Birthday’ to former longtime county commissioner John “Jack” Oliver. Oliver was Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4 for 12 years from 1979 to 1991.

“I would dance a jig if I could,” joked Oliver.

After court was dismissed Olivier joined fellow commissioners and attendees for a birthday cake before the workshop.

Burrows made the announcement for the “First Responders & Families Appreciation Dinner”. The dinner will be on September 25 at the Bell County Expo Center from 2 to 6 p.m.

“All first responders from 9-1-1 to volunteers are welcome,” mentioned Burrows.

Before the agenda items were discussed, the minutes of September 12 meeting were considered and approved unanimously.

Commissioners approved the resolution for state funding for local governments that are affected by property tax exemption for 100% disabled veterans. This relief fund will provide$1.2 million toward the $3.4 million lost in revenue every year.

The motion was carried for the efforts to limit local control to be presented to the Texas State Legislature for the 2017 Legislative Season in regards to opposition of appraisal caps and revenue caps.

“We have a better idea of what we need and what we need to do,” said Burrows.

Judge Jon Burrows reannounced the dates Temple Annex would be closed due to remodeling. Vehicle registration will be closed Sept. 19 until further notice. Vehicle registration can be conducted at the Belton Annex, H-E-B in Belton and H-E-B on South 31st in Temple. Juvenile Probation Office will be closed from Sept. 19 until further notice and has been relocated to the Belton Annex. Tax Appraisal District will be closed Sept. 26 until further notice and has been relocated to District Office at 411 East Central, Belton. Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 and 2 will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. Treasurer Office will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 and treasurer activity can be conducted at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Belton.

“Those closures will start today,” said Burrows.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting.

