Commissioners vote to replace fiber optic cables

Bell County Commissioners met on Monday for the regular Commissioners Court meeting held at the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

Commissioners once again discussed local conditions and took no action on the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning (Burn Ban). The Burn Ban went into effect on August 19 and will expire at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. The Burn Ban can be lifted if the county sees improvements in the drought conditions. Commissioners agreed they will look at conditions at the next meeting.

The Amending Plat Approval of the “Circle C Ranch Estates” was approved by Commissioners. This plat is a five-block Subdivision located in the City of Temple’s ETJ, and in the City of Belton’s ETJ.

Commissioners approved the replacing of fiber from the Technology Services building at 111 Water St. in Belton to the Bell County CSCD building at 200 W. Avenue G in Temple. This approval utilizes utilizing the existing contract with JC Communication for $296,503.97.

The minutes of the meeting on September 3 was discussed and approved.

Swearing-In Ceremony was held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Commissioners Courtroom. Dallas Sims was sworn in as Associate Judge at Centex Child Protection Court #2.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Workshop with Judge Rebecca Depew, County Court at Law #3 will be held to discuss a proposal on Forensic Psychiatrist position at 1:30 p.m. on September 16 at the Commissioners Conference Room.

Workshop with Steve Cook, Bell County Director of Human Resources will be held to discuss the scope of work for Salary/Benefits RFP, immediately following the 1:30 p.m. workshop on September 16 at the Commissioners Conference Room.

Workshop with Phil Goodwill, Bell County Project Manager, and Ammy James, Bell County Auditor’s Office will be held to discuss Jail Operations Study, review scope of work at 3 p.m. on September 16 at the Commissioners Conference Room.

Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc., Finance Committee Meeting will meet at 3 p.m., other committee meetings at 4 p.m. and the board meeting immediately following the committee meetings, on September 17 at Lampasas Multi-Service Center in Lampasas.

Central Counties Services Open House will be hosted on September 17, at 1103 Mary Jane St in Belton.

KTMPO will have a meeting on September 18 at 2180 N. Main St. in Belton.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension 2019 Conservation Expo will be hosted at 8:30 a.m. on September 19 at 2419 Gann Branch Road in Killeen.

