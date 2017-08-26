Community members meet for the new high school in Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 21 View / August 26, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

On the evening of August 14, there was a community member meeting held at the Belton ISD Administration Building. The community member meeting discussed the plans for the new Belton high school. The discussion with the community included plans for the future high school. Also, the community member got to input what the name, colors, and mascot should be for the new high school. This meeting was the first of four meetings to be held to discuss the plans for the school. Dr. Susan Kincannon, Belton ISD Superintendent, was a speaker at the meeting and she reviewed the long-range plans of the school.

“The school is set to start construction in 2018 and it will be open for classes in 2020. I am very excited to open new opportunities for the youth in our community. This meeting gives the community a chance to give their input. We want the whole of the community to be included,” said Kincannon.

The long-range plans for the school include key building programs such as science, Athletics, and performing arts. The high school will be located near Prairie View Road and be able to support 2,500 students. The long-range plans look promising and will add to the growing Belton community. Dr. Robert Muller, Deputy Superintendent, was a speaker at the community member meeting as well. Muller lead the discussion with the community regarding the name, colors, and mascot for the high school.

“Finding the name, colors, and mascot for our new addition to the community is very important. We have the community here to discuss with us that important decision. We want your feedback and that is why we are all here today,” said Muller.

The community members at the meeting proceeded to discuss these topics during the meeting. The suggestions given were that the school could be named after historical events, historical person, a street. The suggestions for the school and mascot were very important to the community. The colors and mascot are the brandings of the high school. Those are what other communities will associate with the school. The members of the community unanimously agreed that the color red should remain in the school colors. The suggestions from the members of the community were greatly appreciated.

This community member meeting was the first of four discussing these decisions for the school. The meeting for feedback from the high school students will be held August 24. The second meeting for the community members will be held August 28. The meeting for feedback from middle school students will be held on August 31st. These discussions are meant for the community to be included in the decisions that will help Belton grow. For more information about these meetings please visit the Belton ISD website at http://www.bisd.net.

