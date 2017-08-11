Community welcomes Pastor Teon at Mt. Zion

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / August 11, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

If walls could talk – oh the stories they could tell! The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, recorded in the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, is as rich in history as it is in authenticity and love. Dozens of community members and the church family gathered Saturday, July 30 for a Meet and Greet Reception welcoming the new Pastor, Teon Bass.

A buffet-style lunch consisting of finger foods and sandwiches was provided, and Yolandia Golden provided the music.

“Pastor Bass is my second-cousin, and I am so happy to be part of this today. I have been working with some of the children, and we have prepared some singing and praise,” said Golden.

Masons from the Nolan Creek Lodge #227 of Belton were in attendance, along with members of other local churches. Teon Bass has been well received and welcomed by this community.

“I was born and raised in Belton. Some of my high school classmates are members of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. It is important to us to support each other, so we came today to honor Pastor Bass,” said Jay Taggart, a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.

Bass, like many military dependents, moved often as a child. A graduate of Temple High School, he obtained a degree in Communications from San Diego State, and a Masters Degree in Sociology. He is currently working on his Doctorate in Biblical Studies.

“I’ve always felt the calling to serve the Lord and Mt. Zion is the place for me. I fit perfectly with what’s needed here. I want us to be known as a church that serves its’ community,” said Bass. “In the past, the church was a focal point and acted as a beacon for those in need. I’d like to help us get back to that. We are a small church with a huge heart, and I want to help get people in the community working together again to help each other the way they used to.”

Pastor Bass leads by example, and his caring nature already meshes well with the Belton community.

“Denomination, socioeconomic status, and race don’t matter. All that matters, in my eyes, are the people in our community who need help. There are many of us who can fill that need,” said Bass. “It might turn out that in offering support, we end up receiving more than we give!”

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church is sponsoring “Back to school with God,” at the Harris Community Center, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug 5. Activities will include a free haircut, fire and police safety information, tours of fire trucks, a Buffalo Soldiers’ display, and other things related to the Chisholm Trail theme. This event is free to the community.

