Connie Elaine (Steger) Minnick, 60, of Rosebud and formerly of Morgans Point passed away on Friday, September 16 in Rosebud.

A funeral service for Mrs. Minnick was held on Wednesday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Dr. Kevin Steger officiating. Burial followed in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.

Connie was born on August 20, 1956 in Texarkana, Texas to Kenneth and Sandra (Hicks) Steger. Connie moved to Killeen as a young woman when her father was stationed at Ft. Hood and graduated from Killeen High School in 1974, where she was a member of the varsity choir. She attended Temple Junior College in Temple. Mrs. Minnick served as the Executive Administrator for the Temple Community Free Clinic in Temple, Texas for 24 years before retiring in 2013. Connie married Thomas Minnick in 1999 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgans Point where she was a member. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge.

Survivors include her husband Thomas Minnick, parents Kenneth and Sandra Steger, sons Paul Thurman Jr., Clayton Minnick, and Thomas Minnick, daughters Kendra Williams and Krystie Sandoval, brothers Dr. Kevin Steger and Kenneth W. Steger, Jr., and 15 grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

