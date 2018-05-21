Construction of the district’s second comprehensive high school to proceed

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 16 View / May 21, 2018

Special to the Journal

At last Monday night’s BISD school board meeting, Trustees unanimously voted to amend the Board’s contract with Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, approving a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of $106,413,538 for construction of the new Lake Belton High School. This significant step in the process gives notice to the General Contractor to proceed with construction on the project.

“This is an exciting time for Belton ISD. The GMP approved by the Board of Trustees fits within the bond program budget and provides a high school facility that will be in place in time to meet our growing student population needs.” said Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Belton ISD’s current high school enrollment is 3,278. By the time the first class graduates from Lake Belton High School in 2023, the District is expected to have approximately 4,500 high school students.

The Lake Belton High School campus is approximately 394,000 square feet and has been designed for 2,500 students in classrooms centered around learning community collaborative spaces. The building is designed to support quality instruction and 21st Century digital learning.

Included in the GMP are several alternates including artificial turf for the baseball and softball fields, two additional tennis courts, and approximately 100 additional student parking spaces above the base bid.

“Construction projects of this size have a substantial impact on our local economy. A significant amount of the work on this project will be completed by local subcontractors, creating new jobs and a positive impact for many other local businesses,” said Board President Randy Pittenger.

To address Belton ISD’s continued fast growth voters approved the construction of a second comprehensive high school campus in May 2017.

The groundbreaking for Lake Belton High School is set for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the school site, located at FM 2483 and HWY 317, just behind High Point Elementary.

