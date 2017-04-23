Council extends Juvenile Curfew Ordinance, Mayor proclaims April Fair Housing Month

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 14 View / April 23, 2017

By Annie Dockery, Correspondent

After a soggy start to the day, the Belton City Council met for their regular meeting. The council considered an ordinance to approve an extension of the City’s Juvenile curfew and Mayor Marion Grayson proclaimed April 2017 to be Fair Housing Month.

The current Juvenile Curfew ordinance, originally adopted in 1993 will continue after being approved by the council. The curfew hours for teens under 17 are 11 p.m. for weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.

The Council approved the City Manager to enter into agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation to construct and modify infrastructure in TxDOT right of-way, including: A. Loop 121/Sparta Road; B. SH 317 at W. MLK, Jr. Avenue; C. SH 317 at Industrial Park Road; and D. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in the vicinity of Opal and Topaz.

Also approved, Belton will enter into a mutual aid agreement with the Fort Hood Fire Department.

The council awarded a bid for the Sparta Road Reconstruction Project to Smith Contracting. Total bid amount for Smith Contracting is almost $3.2 million.

The council authorized City Manager, Sam Listi to begin a contract with Hunden Strategic Partners to carry out a Hotel/Conference Center Feasibility Study for the City of Belton and a contract with The Retail Coach to prepare a retail development strategy for the City of Belton.

