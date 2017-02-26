County auditor approved to advertise for bids

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 13 View / February 25, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting Monday morning to discuss and consider items on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on February 6 were discussed and approved.

County Commissioners considered and approved the submission of the grant application for the Bell County Juvenile Justice Alternatives Project. This grant is submitted to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.

Central Jail was approved through BuyBoard contract with Climatec, LLC for the repair of the Heating, Venting and Air Conditioning (HVAC) controls system. The projected price is $145,040.00 and will include the controls for two Chillers, two Boilers, Chill Water Loop, Hot Water Loop and 32 Air Handler Units using the existing County Building Automation System.

County Commissioners also considered and approved the authorization for County Auditor to advertise for bids. The bids that will be advertised are for reinforced steel for the Road & Bridge Department.

County Commissioners approved considerations for Final Plat Approval for four locations of subdivisions in Bell County.

Morgan’s Point Resort ETJ was approved for the replat of Seven Coves subdivision. “Anderson Place” will be a replat of part of Lot #1, block # 3 of Tract # 3 of the subdivision.

“The Springs at the Escarpments-Eighth Amendment” was approved to amend the plat of lots 77 and 78 of Springs at the Escarpments subdivision. This subdivision is located within the City of Harker Heights ETJ.

In the City of Temple’s ETJ the Final Plat was approved for “Tanglewood Amending Plat #1”. This approval will amend plat of lots 569 and 570 within the Tanglewood subdivision. Tanglewood subdivision was also considered and approved for “Abandonment and Release of Easement.”

“Terra Bella- Phase III” Final Plat was approved for the replat of lots 1-3, and lots 5-7 of block 3, and lot 10 of block 2 of the Terra Bella subdivision. This subdivision is located within the Village of Salado’s ETJ.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Hill Country Community Action Association Board will have a meeting on February 16 from beginning at 9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at in Killeen.

Central Texas Workforce Solutions Board meeting will be held on February 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Workforce Building in Killeen.

Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) Board meeting will be held at noon on February 23 at the CTCOG Building in Belton.

Board meeting for Hill Country Transit District Board will be on February 23 at the District Office at 4515 W, Highway 190 in Belton.

