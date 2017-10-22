CTRG can’t escape second-half hole, falls to San Angelo 190-145

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / October 22, 2017

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The Cen-Tex RollerGirls completed their 2017 home season against the San Angelo Roller Girls on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mayborn Civic Center.

CTRG recovered from an early hole in the first half, but a 59-17 San Angelo run early in the second half gave the team a 190-145 win.

San Angelo jumped out to an early 24-0 lead off of the first two jams.

Goldie Hurtsalot, Truckstop Trixie and Speeding Beauty combined for 57 points over the next 20 minutes to give CTRG a 57-34 lead.

San Angelo rallied to get back to within six points, 66-60. Both teams had big jams before halftime, and Cen-Tex maintained the lead 83-80.

SARG started the second half with a 26-point jam from Strawberry Dump Cake to give the visitors a 106-83 lead two minutes in. San Angelo grew the lead up to 63 points before Goldie and Speeding Beauty’s combined 31 points cut into the deficit, but it was not enough.

