Daddies and daughters dance the night away

By Danielle Tyler-Welborn, Correspondent

The dance floor was packed Saturday night at the 18th annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble and hosted by Temple Parks and Recreation.

The dance was held at the Frank W. Mayborn Center in Temple.

From 6-9 p.m. for two nights, dads and daughters in the area enjoyed a special evening together. On Saturdays sold out the night, there were hundreds of daddy-daughter couples dancing, getting their pictures taken, and having a good time.

Belinda Garcia, the Program Coordinator, expressed her love for the event.

“It’s just so wonderful. This is the dance’s 18th year and this is something very special the city can provide for the dads and daughters of our community.”

Garcia said that 1,900 people attended last year’s dances, and expected about the same amount this year. The night was complete with horse carriage rides, concessions, raffle prizes, and a professional photo booth.

Preslee Kelley was there with her father, Chris Kelley.

“We’re having a great time. This has been a wonderful experience,” said Mr. Kelley.

Emma and Eva Aguirre were there with their dad, Darek Aguirre.

“We’ve been doing a lot of dancing, it’s been a great night,” said Mr. Aguirre.

Daddies and Daughters everywhere are already looking forward to the annual event next year!

