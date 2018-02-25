Daddies and daughters dance the night away

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 19 View / February 25, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The 4th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance took place at the Harris Community Center on February 8-9. A buffet-style dinner consisted of sandwiches, chips, and cookies. The cost for the event was $30 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter.

“The Daddy Daughter Dance is a two-night event because we have a select amount of tickets – we intentionally don’t oversell the event. We sell 126 tickets for each night. We work to keep it classy and elegant – the focus is on dads and their daughters,” explained Matt Bates, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We keep the dance affordable, so it can continue to be a tradition. I love seeing the dads with their daughters – you can see the excitement on the girls’ faces.”

Music provided by DJ Carlo Banda filled the air.

“This is my third year as the DJ for the Daddy Daughter Dance. I love seeing fathers and their daughters together in younger years. I mainly DJ at weddings, so this is very special – to be able to see the love between dads and their daughters at a young age,” stated Banda.

Katrina McGaughey, Parks and Rec Events Coordinator, spent the last two months organizing the Daddy Daughter Dance.

“The theme for the dance is ‘Love you to the moon and back.’ I loved planning all of it – the theme, the decorations, and the rest of the logistics. I pour my heart into events that I plan, and I think this turned out well,” said McGaughey.

Mark and Alaina Whiteley attended the dance for the first time.

“We are excited to be here. Alaina’s grandma fixed her hair – Alaina has been looking forward to this dance,” said Whitely.

A red carpet lined the sidewalk leading up to the side entrance of the Harris Community Center.

“This red carpet is great – makes us feel special!” said Collin Wilborn, who was attending the dance with his daughter Ainsley.

April Luce excitedly took photos of her daughter and husband before they went into the dance.

“Faith and Chris have gone to this dance every year since it started. As a mom, it’s great to see my husband through the eyes of my daughter – dads are so important,” stated Luce.

Nearly 250 fathers and daughters enjoyed the two-night Daddy and Daughter Dance event. It is an annual tradition that many people look forward to.

“Parks and Rec is about quality of life – we want our community to have events to attend that enhance their quality of life and bring families together. This event kicks off our 2018 calendar and showcases a building that we love,” said Bates.

