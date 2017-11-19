by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / November 19, 2017

The Bell County Museum in Belton, Texas is pleased to announce Dance Theatre of Harlem: 40 Years of Firsts, an exhibition that highlights the many accomplishments of African Americans and other minorities who dared to overcome social norms and prejudices to pursue their passion and pave the way for future generations of world class dancers.

Organized by Dance Theatre of Harlem, California African American Museum, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington D.C., Dance Theatre of Harlem is on view at Bell County Museum from Tuesday, November 14, 2017 through Saturday, February 3, 2018.

The colorful history and powerful social and artistic impact of the renowned ballet company and school is brought to life in the exhibition’s more than 250 objects, including costumes, historical photographs, set pieces, and documentary video excerpts from four dramatically-staged ballets.

