David Shepperd Charity Bass Fishing Tournament

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

“What would you do if I sang out of tune…

“Would you stand up and walk out on me?

“Lend me your ears, and I’ll sing you a song…

“And I’ll try not to sing out of key…

“Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends…”

These are the opening lyrics to a classic Beatles tune appropriately named “With a Little Help from My Friends.” The song is the second cut on the famous English rock band’s eighth album. The catchy number, a compilation of the songwriting efforts of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, was famously covered by Joe Cocker, the theme song to the 1980’s-1990’s hit TV show “The Wonder Years,” and serves as a constant reminder of what life is about. We are all in this thing called life together, and helping each other out makes it all more enjoyable and a little more comfortable.

In the true spirit of helping others and friendship, Jon Stegmeyer has organized a charity bass tournament, benefiting David Shepperd, that will take place on Oct. 29 at Stillhouse Lake.

“David is a huge outdoorsman who has battled cancer since 2011. I worked with his wife for awhile, and they are genuinely good people. This bass fishing tournament is going to be a great event – we have about 40 boats registered so far. This event is a two-man team, and there is a five fish limit. We will follow Texas Parks & Wildlife Department regulations on bass for this event,” explained Stegmeyer. “Let’s make this a giant event for a deserving guy and his family. First place is guaranteed $1,000. Entry fee is $80 per boat. We will have BBQ for sale after the tournament, and tournament hours are from safelight until 2 p.m. Registration can take place the day of the event – I will be there at 5 a.m.”

An auction will take place consisting of items such as bow fishing trips, a Yeti cooler, and a hog hunt with dogs. Prizes will be awarded after the auction.

David Shepperd was diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer in 2011. Six cancer surgeries later, it has spread to his lungs and liver.

“He is amazing, a real fighter. The medical news got grimmer in August, but we aren’t accepting that news,” said David’s wife, Debbie Shepperd. “David has a huge heart and is fighting through it. The love, support, and prayers that we have been getting are incredible. There are some remarkable people in this world, and so many of them live right here in Central Texas. We are grateful for everyone.”

David and Debbie Shepperd have been married for 34 years and have two daughters and four grandchildren together.

Anyone interested in participating in the charity tournament, or donating to the cause, can contact Jon Stegmeyer via email at txdeerhunter88@gmail.com. More information on the charity bass fishing event can be found on Facebook.

