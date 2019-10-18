by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 9 View / October 18, 2019

By Mikayla Snodderly, Correspondent

On Saturday night, Artist 2 Artist Showcase put on an art gallery for The Day of The Dead at The Beltonian Theatre.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., artists and a paranormal team from Moody, Texas were selling their Day of The Dead inspired work.

“[I’m] here to sell our goods and celebrate our loved ones who have moved on,” said Seven Jade, fourth generation physical medium with Bluebonnet Paranormal. “We should never let the memories of our loved one’s pass; when we cease to remember our love for them it’s a second death.”

Other artists shared their feelings about The Day of The Dead. Artist Jonathan Morales says art is about telling the story.

“The artists that show with us are first timers,” said John-John Montelongo, owner of Artist 2 Artist Showcase. “I use that [the art showcase] as a building block for artists.”

The art gallery even brought in people unfamiliar with the holiday.

“My wife saw the ad in the paper,” said Ken Gober. “[It’s] pretty good so far. It’s an interesting celebration…”

The showcase held an altar in its front foyer as well as women dressed in traditional Day Of The Dead attire who were face painting. This art gallery brought more recognition to this beautiful holiday as well as lesser known artists.

