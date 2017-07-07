Directional signs to go up throughout the Belton area

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / July 7, 2017

By David Tuma

Publisher

Beginning last week, 41 new signs designed to create a district identity in Downtown Belton will be installed along major thoroughfares and in the downtown area of the city. All of the signs are scheduled to be installed by the Fourth of July holiday.

“The idea is to create a unique district for the downtown area and to draw people in. This project has been a couple of years in development. The top of the signs are blue signifying Nolan Creek,” said Paul Romer, Public Relations City of Belton.

The signs will serve practical purposes such as identifying public parking, directing people to points of interest, and wayfinding signs designed to draw-in those traveling on the highway.

“These signs will showcase our identity and point people to some of the places that make Belton unique,” Director of Planning Erin Smith said.

The 41 signs will include:

• 22 public parking signs

• 12 directional signs marking points of interest

• Seven wayfinding signs to draw travelers off the highway

The parking signs will better identify free parking that is available in city and county lots, a feature needed in the downtown area. Many of the parking signs will be placed on lots near 1st Ave., Pearl St. and within Yettie Polk Park.

The directional signs will replace several older signs in place at Main St. and Central Ave., W. Avenue C and Davis St. and E. 6th Ave./FM 93 and Penelope St., as well as being placed in several new locations.

The seven wayfinding signs, each 12.5-feet tall, will be placed in TxDOT right-of-way along I-35, I-14/US 190 and Loop 121.

In what is probably the biggest are the seven wayfinding signs that are outside the downtown area directing people into the community. Once they are there the parking signs are a big improvement. Downtown does have more parking than people realize if you are willing to walk just a few blocks. One of the best walks in Bell County is from the BCYC parking lot to Crusader Stadium.

The design of the directional and wayfinding signs includes a blue border along the top edge, which meets a Texas star. The border symbolizes Nolan Creek. The signs also feature a more prominent second Texas star in Belton red. The signs invite people to Discover Downtown Belton, and its restaurants and retail shops.

The directional signs also orient people to Bell County facilities such as the Museum and Courthouse; city facilities such as City Hall, Police Department and Visitor Center; and outdoor spaces such as the Brazos Trail, community parks and splash pads.

This initiative was formally titled the Downtown Development District Signage Master Plan (part of the City’s Strategic Plan). Facility Solutions Group of Austin was awarded the bid in November 2016. The total cost for the project was $196,940, with $144,036 funded from the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) capital projects fund and $52,904 from Hotel/Motel fund balance.

For more information or to speak with Erin Smith about the project, please contact the Planning Department at 254-933-5812.

As Belton has annexed areas the same liquor laws have not been enacted as the rest of the community with the State of Texas. There is a petition to change that. Visit facebook.com/brewbelton.

Oakfire Pizza and Brewery will be opening in downtown Belton sometime in the future. They are currently restoring a building on East Street.

