Director of Bell County technical services department recognized

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / August 10, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday, July 31 and approved to continue an Order Restricting Outdoor Burning. This burn ban will remain in effect in unincorporated areas of the county to prevent a public safety hazard that would be increased by outdoor burning. The burn ban will remain in effect until August 21.

County Commissioners held a special recognition for Adam Ward, Director of Bell County Technical Services Department. Ward was recognized for being selected by the Center for Digital Government at the Annual Conference of the National Association of Counties. Ward received a Top-Ten Ranking in the 2017 Digital Counties Survey, with 10th Place (250,000 – 499,999 Population Category). Bell County and Tarrant County were the only counties from Texas recognized at the national conference.

County Commissioners approved the Final Plat of “Lininger Addition” subdivision. “Lininger Addition” is an Amending Replat of all of Lots 3 & 4, Block 2 within the “Mclean’s Crossing” subdivision located within the City of Killeen’s ETJ.

Home-Delivered Meals will be continued to be delivered with an approval by County Commissioners of a Resolution Authorizing County Grant in the amount of $8,670.00 to Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc. (HCCA). The grant is to be used between February 1, 2018, and January 31, 2019. The grant is to supplement and extend existing services for HCCA to be eligible to receive Texas Department of Agriculture Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program funds to provide Home-Delivered Meals to Homebound Persons in Bell County.

The minutes from the regular meeting on July 17 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Santa Fe Plaza will have a ground breaking at 9 a.m. on August 4 in downtown Temple.

Vote on Proposed Tax Rate will be held at 9 a.m. on August 7 in Commissioners Courtroom.

Juvenile Board Meeting will be conducted at noon on August 10 in Auxiliary Courtroom at Bell County Justice Center at Loop 121 and Huey Road.

Related