District 8-6A schedule ends with critical playoff-type games

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 3 View / November 8, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

Here are the recaps from Week 10 (Harker Heights bye) in District 8-6A Week 6:

Killeen 28 Copperas Cove 16. The Roos overcame a 16-14 deficit in the third quarter with a pair of second half touchdowns to vault them back into playoff consideration with a 12-point win over the Dawgs at Leo Buckley Stadium last Friday.

Marcellus Johnson was 7-of-14 for 123 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 153 yards on 24 carries. Isaac Tolbert had 15 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Montego Mucklevaney had four catches for 96 yards and two scores.

Caine Garner was 11-of-25 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 57 yards on the ground. Kylan Herrera picked up 60 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Floyd Connell led the Dawgs in receiving with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Killeen had 300 yards on the ground and outgained the Dawgs 427-256 on the night.

Midway 52 Killeen Shoemaker 7. Midway’s ran its winning streak to seven games and claimed the District 8-6A title with a 45-point win over the Grey Wolves at Midway ISD Stadium in Hewitt last Friday.

The Panthers led 28-0 at halftime and cruised through the second half. James Fullbright had 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Here are the previews for Week 11 (Shoemaker drawing bye, season finished with 0-10 record overall and 0-6 in district play):

Waco Midway Panthers (7-2 overall, outscoring opponents 304-239, 5-0 District 8-6A, outscoring teams 234-117) versus Killeen Ellison Eagles (6-3, outscoring opponents 319-291, 2-3 District 8-6A, outscored by opponents 174-122), Thursday, Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen, 7 p.m.

While on the surface the Panthers have already clinched the district championship, its not a ballgame that Midway will take lightly with the potential of playing District 7-5A’s Cedar Hill in the first round.

Midway has won the last five games in this series going back to 2005, with the closest margin between the teams being 17 points that season.

Tanner Mordecai (83-of-141, 1,347 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 63-269, 3 rushing TDs) will get the start at quarterback for the Panthers. Sophomore running back James Fullbright (96-688, district-leading 14 TDs) is the bruising feature back. Add in a talented offensive line and the speed of receivers Ger’Markee Satterwhite and CJ Williams, and you get an offense that averages 411 yards per game. Ellison’s defense ranks seventh in the district in team defense, allotting 382.3 yards per contest.

Midway’s defense has allowed 367.7 yards per game in 2016, with the majority of the yardage being through the air. That number may inflate a bit if Carl Robinson III (176-of-271, 2,596 yards, 28 TDs, 5 INTs, 78-307, 4 TDs) gets in a rhythm. Darrell Peterkine (112-725, 4 TDs) provides an up the middle change of pace for the Eagles. District’s leading receiver in X’zavier Green (57-807, 8 TDs), Jyaire Shorter (37-677, 8 TDs), Ta’von Gwynn (34-531, 7 TDs) and Jayden Smith (23-543, 6 TDs) give Robinson options in all parts of the field.

Look for this ballgame to be a highly-offensive one. Knowing the speed and tempo of both offenses, do not be surprised if the teams combine for 1,000 yards in offense.

Harker Heights Knights (6-3 overall, outscoring opponents 256-182, 3-2 District 8-6A, outscoring opponents 161-114) at Killeen Kangaroos (4-5 overall, outscored by opponents 256-146, 3-2 District 8-6A, outscored by opponents 161-93), Friday, Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen, 7:30 p.m.

Many believe that Harker Heights may be the most improved team in the district in 2016. However, those who have followed Heights since head coach Jerry Edwards took the reins in 2013, the improvement is not a surprise.

A run-first team, Heights has run for 2,205 yards in 2016, nine yards less than Belton (2,214) for tops in district. Jameel Hodges (district-leading 176-944, 7 TDs) and Madu Eneli (99-826, 11 TDs) is a 1-2 punch that many teams have had trouble with. Jaquan Tillis’ (38-281, 3 rushing TDs) has breakaway speed and is sure-handed. Robert Gray (60-of-122, 1,059 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs) isn’t flashy, but is workman-like at quarterback and gets the job done in the air as well as with his feet.

The Killeen defense has played well of late and has done well against the pass and the run. Averaging 357.6 yards per game (tied for third overall with Copperas Cove), they have allowed 1,609 yards in both the passing and running games through nine contests.

Marcellus Johnson (84-of-150, 1,107 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 112-626, 4 TDs rushing) has stepped up his game over the past of tilts, helping put Killeen in the thick of the playoff picture. Isaac Tolbert (70-396, 3 TDs) and his punishing running style has provided defenses difficulty in stopping the run. Montego Muckelvaney (39-674, 6 TDs) is a tall receiver with high vertical and blazing breakaway speed and Robert Noble (23-227, TD) gives Johnson a good possession receiver.

Heights’ defense is one the best in the district, averaging 313.9 yards per game. Linebacker Jared Kaltenbaugh (3 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, district-leading 128 return yards) leads a defense that has forced 12 fumbles and six interceptions.

This is a game that has the potential of being a low-scoring affair if Killeen is able to shut down the Heights’ running game.

Related