September 20, 2016

Funeral services for Donald James “Chunky” Kessler, 75, of Belton were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Deral McWhorter officiating. Burial followed at the Flint Creek Cemetery.

Mr. Kessler died Wednesday, September 7 in a Temple Hospital.

Mr. Kessler was born July 22, 1941, in Barclay, the son of Elo and Isadora (Piper) Kessler. He married Melba Graham, June 21, 1968 in Temple. He retired from Stillwell of Texas as Vice President in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Cedar Ridge Church of Christ in Gatesville.

Mr. Kessler was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, mostly enjoyed with his grandson, Trey. He took pride in his vegetable garden each year. He loved music and had a passion for playing his guitar. He played with the Good Ole Boys band for many years until his health just would not let him play anymore.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Harrison on July 9, 2003, also a brother C. O. Buddy Kessler and sister Madelyn Frati.

Survivors include his wife Melba Kessler of Belton; son-in-law A. J. Harrison and wife Teresa of Rogers and two grandsons Trey Harrison of Rogers and Tanner Green of Austin, one nephew Charles Kessler of Carson, Iowa; and a host of other family members and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Ridge Church of Christ 104 Cedar Ridge Drive Gatesville, Texas 76528

