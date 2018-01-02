Dr. Ahuja – Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist – is accepting new patients

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 19 View / January 2, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Dr. Shona Ahuja, a Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist, focuses on diagnosing and managing medical problems while encouraging preventative care. Dr. Ahuja is from Hyderabad, India and graduated from Siddhartha Medical College before going on to complete her residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Even at a young age, I loved the field of medicine, interaction with people and helping the vulnerable. I immigrated about 25 years ago after getting married to my husband. You could say it was love at first sight – we met for a just one day and decided to get engaged,” explained Ahuja. “My medical school training in India gave me a good academic and clinical skill set to start off with here in the U.S. My postgraduate training began in Kern County, California before moving to the University of Illinois affiliated program.”

Dr. Ahuja completed her Internal Medicine Residency, with Level 1 Trauma Care, in one of the large hospitals in Chicago Advocate Christ Medical Center.

“My training gave me a strong clinical skill base which helped me run my successful clinical practice for seven years,” stated Ahuja. “I later worked for the Veterans Administration Clinic, serving our veterans, for ten years.”

After living in Chicago for 20 years, warmer temperatures enticed Dr. Ahuja and her husband to move to Texas. In her free time, Dr. Ahuja enjoys reading, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

“Medicine is like an art to me – it involves understanding each patient as a unique individual. Practicing preventive medicine is very important to me as I firmly believe that it helps each person get the best out of their life,” remarked Ahuja. “Health is wealth. We, at Wellstone Health, like to advocate for our patients, and having a good supportive team in the office is crucial.”

