Drum Corps International brings the heat once again

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

On the evening of July 20, Drum Corps International withheld an event at the Crusader Stadium located at University of Mary-Hardin Baylor campus. This event started at 6 pm and there was a lineup of performances from all over the country. The line-up performances included Genesis (Austin), Pioneer (Milwaukee, Wisc.), Jersey Surf (Camden County, N.J.), Mandarins (Sacramento, Calif.), Colts (Dubuque, Iowa), Troopers (Casper, Wyo.), Madison Scouts (Madison, Wisc.), The Academy (Temple, Ariz.), Crossmen (San Antonio), Boston Crusaders (Boston, Mass.), Blue Stars (La Crosse, Wisc.), and Carolina Crown (Ft. Mill, S.C.).

The energy at the stadium was full of excitement as everyone cheered for the entertainers on the field. The performer’s taken their craft and artistry extremely seriously. Before entering the stadium, one could tell the performers intensely practicing before their performance. The performers were practicing their steps, dances, and tuning their instruments to perfection. The performers were also viewed praying for guidance before stepping onto the field the screaming crowd. The crowd above showed all the perfect the responses that they deserved. As soon as the announcer announced the performances the crowd would cheer loudly. The performers gave it they’re all to the cheering crowd.

The history of the Drums Corps International is an interesting one. They began three decades ago as a modest non-profit. Now, they are the proclaimed “Marching Music Major Leagues.” They support the betterment of the musical youths and open opportunities for them to thrive. The Drum corps international has a mission statement that they like to follow by:

“To bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide. We do this by creating a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.”

Drum Corps International follows this mission statement by holding auditions all over the country for the youth to join. The youth are obviously enjoying their performances and the opportunity to be a part of other musical talents.

The evening of July 20 the performances were all great and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor were proud to hold the event at the Crusader Stadium. Each performance was filled with passion and precision throughout the night. Drum Corps International has these coemptions all over the country.

For more information for scores, performances, or other information please visit their website dci.org.

