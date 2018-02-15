Early voting in Bell County will be February 20-23

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 21 View / February 15, 2018

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday, February 5 at the Commissioners Courtroom in the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

Commissioners took no action on the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning (Burn Ban). The Burn Ban is slated to end February 26 at 10 a.m. Unless it is determined by County Commissioners Court that a threat no longer exists the burn ban could be terminated earlier.

The submission of the grant application was approved by Commissioners for the Bell County Juvenile Justice Alternatives Project to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.

Eleven architectural firms were approved by Commissioners as the selected firms for the pre-qualified list that Bell County may choose from for future projects. The selection process for choosing an architectural firm from the list will be determined by a committee comprised of two commissioners and two staff members based on the Precinct and location of the project. The County may also solicit for other qualified architectural firms outside the list depending on the size and complexity of the project.

Announcements were made again by Commissioners regarding 2018 Primary Election being held on March 6. February 23 is the last day to apply for a Ballot by mail request. March 6 is the deadline for receiving Ballots by mail.

Primary Election Early Voting Locations:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex. Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center. Killeen – Bell County Annex, Killeen Community Center. Salado – Salado Civic Center. Temple – Bell County Annex.

Primary Election Early Voting dates will be February 20 – 23.

Primary Election Date and hours will be March 6, from 7 a.m. -until 7 p.m. at Precinct Polling Locations.

Commissioners authorized the purchase of two Dell SANs (Storage Area Network) for $287,270.00 for the County’s primary and secondary data center storage environments. Also authorized was the purchase of 125 Aruba wireless access points for $61,507.50. The wireless access points will upgrade and add wireless capabilities in 22 of the County’s main facilities.

Commissioners authorized the County Auditor to advertise for bids on the sale of two CAT 140M3 Motor Graders for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department.

The minutes from the regular meeting on January 29 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Bell County Bar Association Public Forum for Candidates for District 54 & 55 State Representatives, 264th Judicial District Judge, County Treasurer, County Commissioners for Pct 2 & Pct 4, and Justices of the Peace for Pct 1 & Pct 2, will be hosted from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on February 16 in the 146th Judicial District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Complex.

