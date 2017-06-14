Edwards, Drake, Robinson named to TGCA 2017 All-State Team

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 10 View / June 14, 2017

The 2017 Belton Lady Tigers are continuing to reap the rewards of another solid season.

Three members of the team were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2017 All-State Team on Tuesday (June 6) .

The productivity of the trio is undeniable. The combined line offensively: 392 plate appearances, 320 at-bats, .506 batting average, 112 runs, 162 hits, 105 singles, 34 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 115 runs batted in, 51 walks, 14 hit by pitches, 75-of-139 with runners in scoring position (.540), committed just three errors in 454 chances (.993 fielding percentage) and had a combined 17 strikeouts between them.

Junior catcher Bethany Edwards, sophomore centerfielder Avery Drake, and sophomore first baseman Caleigh Robinson were each named to team. For each player, it is their first TGCA All-State honor.

Edwards set school records in batting average and hits in 2017, batting .539 and collecting 62 hits. She crushed seven home runs, 45 runs batted in, 42 runs scored, 16 doubles, three triples, 10 walks, had a .569 on-base percentage, hit .491 with runners in scoring position (27-of-55) and struck out just three times in 131 plate appearances. She handled a pitching staff with just a handful of varsity innings that authored 18 shutouts in a 27-8 season. She threw out 10 of 14 runners that attempted to steal and had seven pickoffs at first base. She had 179 putouts behind the plate with 29 assists and just two errors (.990 fielding percentage).

Drake reset her stolen base record in 2017, having swept 47 bases in 50 tries. She hit .482 with one home run, 23 runs batted in, 45 runs scored, 54 hits (42 singles), five doubles, 19 walks, a .567 on-base percentage out of the leadoff position and hit .553 with runners in scoring position (21-of-38). Drake was perfect in 24 putouts and ran down some fly balls in critical times of games during the season for Belton.

Robinson hit a blistering .587 with runners in scoring position in the fourth spot in the batting order (27-of-46). For the season, Robinson hit .495 with six home runs, 47 runs batted in, 25 runs scored, 46 hits and 13 doubles. She led the team in walks (22), hit by pitches (9) and on-base percentage (.621). She was a catalyst in the field with 208 putouts and 11 assists for a .995 fielding percentage. Her two home runs and 12 RBI series against Irving MacArthur in the bi-district playoffs helped the Lady Tigers shutout the Lady Cardinals.

All three Lady Tigers are projected to return in 2018, giving Belton three members of a starting lineup that is tough to beat on any given night.

Related