Eggs-actly perfect weather for hunting eggs

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The grounds of the Bell County Courthouse came to life the morning of April 15 as approximately 400 eager children scurried across the grass, picking up as many Easter eggs as possible. Nine-year-old Nevaeh Forbis, of Killeen, conspired with her siblings prior to the start of the egg hunt.

“We came up with our own little plan – we knew everyone was going to run for the eggs right up front, the ones closest to them,” said Forbis. “So we raced towards the eggs further away. Our plan worked, and it turned out okay for us, but there sure are a lot of kids here.”



“This is the third year we have been able to host this Easter Egg Hunt,” said My Giving Tree owner and event organizer Leila Valchar. “I work closely with volunteers from AWARE Central Texas to put this event together and our sponsors this year are Garlyn Shelton Family of Dealerships, Arusha’s, and My Giving Tree. Entry was $1 per child and all money raised today will be donated to AWARE of Central Texas – an organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and family violence.”

The Easter Egg Hunt caught the attention of loyal Market Day attendees. “We love the opportunity to buy local, so we often come to Market Days,” said Tracy Wilcox of Temple. “This is the first time we have been able to take part in the Easter egg hunt and the kids were really excited.”



Market Days vendor Tori Spencer, of Killeen, brought her son Kelvin and his friend Tre to hunt eggs. “We have a booth here – selling Shakey’s Sweet Heat barbecue sauce – and it’s nice that we could come over to the courthouse and enjoy this event as well,” said Spencer.

“The turn-out today is amazing,” said Valchar. “We have at least doubled in size from last year and we are already talking about how we can improve this next year. I’m so grateful to the generous donations from our sponsors and for all the people who came down here today. Our next event is the fourth annual Candy Trail and that will be held on October 28. Local businesses in downtown will distribute candy to children from 3-5 p.m.”

