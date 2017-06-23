Electrical panel purchase approved for Expo, Heartland Quarries rip rap rejected

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / June 23, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday, June 12, and approved all items on the agenda.

Bell County Commissioners authorized the County Auditor to advertise for bids for PennzSuppress D or equivalent. This bid advertisement is due to the fact the current Bell County contractor is unable to source PennzSuppress D.

Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 portable electrical distribution panels for the Bell County Expo Center. This purchase will be for $34,319.82 from Bluebonnet Electrical Supply. Funding for this project is approved by the Bell County Youth Fair Executive Board and is provided from the Bingo Reserve Fund.

Heartland Quarries’ one bid for Stone RipRap (Erosion Control) was rejected by County Commissioners. The bid was rejected due to bid pricing being nearly the same as a recently awarded contract with Heartland Quarries for Stone RipRap.

Texas Prisoner Transportation Services was approved to be awarded as the vendor for the Prisoner Extradition and Transportation Services for Bell County Jail Facilities. County Commissioners approved this as the first of four one-year renewals with Texas Prisoner Transportation Services.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

The 2017 Economic Summit Luncheon will be on June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Frank Mayborn Civic Center in Temple.

The Central Texas Workforce Solutions Board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on June 22 at the Workforce Building in Killeen.

The Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) Executive Board meeting will be on June 22 at 12 p.m. at the CTCOG Building in Belton.

The Insurance Selection meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22 at the Commissioners Courtroom.

