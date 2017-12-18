Elf Jr. kicks off the Christmas season at CAC

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / December 18, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

The Performing Arts Studio presents Elf Jr. the Musical and this is a holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theater. The musical was held on Saturday, Dec. 2 and the first show began at 2:30 p.m. and the second show at 6 p.m. in the CAC located in Temple. The casts stared holly jolly children from the local community that are ready to bring in the Christmas cheer through stellar performances. The musical is based on the feature film Elf, starring Will Ferrell. Elf Jr. is a smaller version of the big screen production and this gave young performers the chance put the show on for audiences. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make every young performer embrace his or her “inner elf” by bringing this play to life on the big stage. This is the first time that this musical was brought to Central Texas with the guidance of director and owner of the Performing Arts Studio, Miranda Ashley.

Ashley and her smiling elvish crew love to perform and anticipated bringing the holiday cheer to the Central Texas area. The stars of the musical include Damien Chaves, Cate Barkis, Sara Beeksma, Seth Higginbotham, Hannah Higginbotham, Joseph Fouke, and Evan Chavez. These young cheery performers were full of life and enthusiasm for their craft. They have many dreams and inspirations that shine through them in their performances.

Ashley and these young performers have been hard at work to bring this modern-day holiday classic to smiling audiences. The students love Ashley and she shares the same affection for her students.

“We have wonderful students putting on this play,” said Ashley.

They had auditioned for these roles in October and they have been hard at work with production since then. The Christmas bells and Jingle bells will bring audiences together this beautiful holiday season With Elf Jr. the Musical.

The Performing Arts Studio offers classes to young performers interested in acting, dance, and tumbling. Miranda has had a passion for dancing since the age of 12 and is well versed in different dancing methods.

These methods include Ballet, Vaganova, Jazz, Modern, Lyrical, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Ballroom, and Folklorico. Ashley has a passion for the arts and thrives to share that passion with her students. For More information about The Performing Arts Studio and what this company provides please contact 254-773-9926.

