Ernie Haase and Signature Sound to make first appearance in Temple

Special to the Journal

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, one of the top drawing groups in gospel music today, will make their first-ever appearance in Temple on May 19th. The event will be held at the Cultural Activities Center, beginning at 7:30 pm. Crimson River Ministries is event sponsor.

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music.

EHSS continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable four-part harmonies.

From concerts in Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project featuring Les Misérables legend J. Mark McVey, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures.

As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern Gospel quartet, The Cathedrals, helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years on the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some…as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is both Grammy-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long form music video sales–with several RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.

Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson states that CRM is excited to host a group with this kind of following. “Signature Sound appeared in Belton when they first started a number of years ago but the following they have gathered since that day is exponentially bigger. They have appeared numerous times on the Gaither Homecoming Series, sing to sold-out auditoriums all over the country, and travel abroad multiple times each year. People will not want to miss this.”

Tickets are available online at stores.crimsonriverministries.com. General Admission seating is $22. Only selected Artist Circle seats remain, at a cost of $25. For concert information, go to crimsonriverministries.com or call Tony Watson at 214-862-1069.

