Excellent baseball displayed at BYBA City Championships

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 34 View / June 29, 2017

Sure, the district playoff positions have been decided for the Belton Youth Baseball Association.

But that didn’t stop the competitive juices flowing at the 2017 BYBA City Championships held at Heritage Park last Wednesday and Thursday (June 14 and 15).

The Belton Wildcats defeated the Belton Bats to take home the BYBA 6U T-ball City Championship on Thursday night. The game was thrilling and the energy on Field 1 was electric.

The Belton Cardinals endured the heat of two games on Thursday to capture the BYBA 8U Coach Pitch City Championship over the Belton Astros. They outlasted the Bulldogs in the early game of the day, while the Astros defeated the Belton Rams.

The Belton A’s used a late rally to defeat the Belton Padres to clinch the BYBA 10U City Championship. The A’s needed a late rally to defeat the Belton Dodgers and the Padres rallied to defeat the Belton Ducks.

The Belton Rattlers scored the 12U City Championship-winning run on a wild pitch in their 8-7 win over the Belton Bayou Bengals. Both teams had to endure tough semifinal games, as the Rattlers outlasted the Belton Nationals and the Bengals downed the Dodgers.

There were plenty of amazing plays, solid pitching and excellent hitting. There are many more ahead with the Belton Invitational Tournament coming up this weekend and the district tournaments starting July 10. (Cover Photo: Belton Dodgers’ Waylon Wallace dives under Belton A’s catcher Cole Mikulas’ tag. All photos in story by Tony Adams, Sports Editor).

