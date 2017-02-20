Exchange Club preps for 2017 community service projects

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 11 View / February 20, 2017

By Danielle McCarthy Everett, Correspondent

Members of the Exchange Club of Temple-Belton are looking forward to continuing the club’s tradition of community service in the months ahead and are making plans for upcoming service projects. Club members are in the process of distributing fliers at local businesses to get the word out about the fifth annual Ride for a Child, presented by the Exchange Clubs of Central Texas.

The yearly Ride for a Child is part of the club’s mission to prevent child abuse – a cause exchange clubs across the country have made a priority since 1979, when the National Exchange Club adopted child abuse prevention as its national project. This year’s ride will begin at 1:30 p.m. on April 1 at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple and will include many motorcyclists showing their support for the cause. In addition to the ride, there will also be t-shirts, a live auction and food and live music at The Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville.

“The proceeds from what we take in on that ride will support Aware Central Texas, which is a nationally recognized Child Abuse Prevention Center in Belton,” said Club President-Elect Ursula Rushing. “They’ll go out into the community and educate parents, do training, work with the children’s hospital – anything that has to do with getting the word out about how serious of a problem child abuse is in this area.”

While the ride is a primary focus for the club at this time, Rushing said members are also looking forward to the many other service projects happening this year. Some of those projects include supporting local senior citizens at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Temple, participating in the Belton Fourth of July Parade, recognizing the police officers and firefighters of the year in Belton and Temple and working with the local high schools to establish a training club for future leaders.

“I think it’s good to be around other people, get involved and know what’s going on and where we can do the most good,” Rushing said of her experience in the Exchange Club.

The club is currently accepting new members and meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about the Exchange Club of Temple-Belton, visit www.tbexchangeclub.org. For additional information on the Ride for a Child or to register for the event, visit www.rideforachildcentraltexas.org.

