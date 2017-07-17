Families enjoy fun at the carnival at Confederate Park

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / July 17, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Confederate Park was transformed into a carnival last Thursday through Tuesday with rides and games to celebrate summer and the Fourth of July. Crawford, Texas-based L & D Carnival Company provided the attractions, which included a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, carnival games, and more. Shelley Edwards, a fifth generation member of the L & D family, stated why she enjoys working with carnivals.

“I really just like putting smiles on the kids’ faces [and] the families that come out,” Edwards said. “Usually we have a lot of people participate and it’s a lot of fun.”

The park was filled with booths where attendees could win anything from a blow-up baseball bat to a live turtle. According to sisters Daniela and Brooke Miranda, the event was a great place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“On a one-to-10 scale, I’d give it a ten,” Brooke said, followed by Daniela exclaiming that “I’d give it a 20,” and a short argument about whether they could break the scale.

Parents enjoyed the festival too, as it gave them an opportunity to celebrate with their kids. Kaylee Herring, a mother of three, spoke about why they decided to go.

“We just came out to check it out,” Herring said. “[My daughter] wanted to ride the rides and it was something to do for the Fourth of July. It’s very hot today but we’re having fun.”

There was a smaller turnout this year than in past years, according to Edwards.

