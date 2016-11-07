Family of accident victim seeks help, sets up GoFundMe

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 12 View / November 7, 2016

By Kierra Pixler

Managing Editor

Local Belton area resident Elizabeth Alcocer and her 5-year old son were recently in a bad accident on I-35 in Belton on Friday, Oct 21. Mrs. Alcocer was thought to have had a pre-existing heart condition called Long QT Syndrome that was unknown at the time and suffered a heart attack while driving.

Her 5-year old son escaped with no injuries, but Mrs. Alcocer was pulled from the vehicle and a gentleman administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. After a CT Scan and MRI the doctors found that there was no brain activity left and was placed on full life support. She passed away on Sunday, Oct 30. Visitation will be Friday 6-8 p.m. and her funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m.

Mrs. Alcocer did not have any life insurance and the family would like to lay their loving wife, mother and grandmother to rest.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account which can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/burial-for-my-childrens-mother-2w9u764. Donations can also be sent directly to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.

