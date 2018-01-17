Filing begins today for Belton ISD trustee election

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 19 View / January 17, 2018

Special to the Journal

Two seats on the Belton ISD Board of Trustees will appear on the ballot for the May 5, 2018 election. Trustees representing Areas 2 and 4 will be elected for three-year terms, which expire May 2021.

Individuals who wish to become candidates for these positions may begin filing applications for a place on the ballot on January 17. Candidates may file an application between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

Applications can be obtained from either the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.tx.us) or the office of the Deputy Superintendent at the Belton ISD Administration Building (400 N Wall St, Belton). They must be filed with the office of the Deputy Superintendent by 5 p.m. on February 16.

Leo Camden, Jr., currently represents Area 2 and Randy Pittenger represents Area 4. A map of Belton ISD’s boundaries can be found online at www.bisd.net/Page/41.

