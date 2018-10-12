Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / October 12, 2018

Special to the Journal

On Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Belton Fire Department and Belton Fire Corps will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week at Station two on Sparta Rd.

Les McBurney, the station’s mascot will be making an appearance along with several family-friends activities and food. Kids will enjoy the fire station tour, face painting, fire hose spray, photos with a fireman, fire trucks, a helicopter and an ambulance. Adults will find numerous informational activities such as a free smoke detector signup, fire stop signup and more.

