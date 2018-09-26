Fire Street Pizza hosts Bubble Magician

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / September 26, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Bubbles have the remarkable ability to make people happy – perhaps it’s how they float so effortlessly upon a wind current or the way the orbs shimmer in the sun, – whatever it is, bubbles manage to bring out the kid in all of us!

Dozens of families took advantage of slightly cooler temperatures and beautiful weather and enjoyed outdoor bubble festivities provided by The Bubble Magician, Jeff Hapke, hosted by Fire Street Pizza, while Garrett Askins, of Martian Folk, filled the air with the sounds of his soulful folk music.

“I do magic shows with bubbles and bubble artistry, which has to be indoors due to the air needing to be as still as possible. I love bubbles because bubbles make people smile! I’ve been a magician since I was eight years old, and I’ve always been fascinated by bubbles,” stated Hapke. “I spent a long time researching bubbles and it takes me several hours to make about six gallons of my homemade bubble solution.”

Hapke, a senior account representative for Office Depot in Austin, moved from New York to Houston, and eventually found his way to Belton.

“I’ve been here for about 15 years, and I love Central Texas! I live close to Fire Street Pizza, and I come here fairly regularly. I’m so glad that I can be here today – letting these families have some fun with bubbles! I brought some big bubble wands and about 30 tubes with wands,” remarked Hapke. “Fire Street Pizza is an amazing place – there is lots of open area for kids to run and play, and it’s a family-friendly environment. I’ve been looking forward to bringing the bubbles here, and the kids are having a great time!”

Children of all ages were able to use the giant bubble wands to create enormous bubbles. Hapke and his assistant thrilled the audience as they created giant bubble formations that were several yards in length.

Joey Kissinger and his six-year-old daughter, Zoey, were attendance Saturday.

“My daughter and I frequent Fire Street Pizza. Today is awesome – events like this encourage people to bring their families here. It gives kids a reason to be outside and active,” said Kissinger.

Twenty-two-month-old Addy Dixon excitedly chased the bubbles, raised her arms over her head, and enthusiastically shouted “Bubbles! Bubbles!” every time a bubble passed over her head.

“It’s so kid-friendly here. We saw this event on Facebook, and Addy loves bubbles, so we decided to come on out. I’m so glad that we did! Addy is having a great time, and we are enjoying the weather and being outside,” stated Addy’s mom, Rachel Dixon.

Fire Street Pizza, a one-of-a-kind Belton hotspot, is known for their signature pizzas, and their live entertainment.

