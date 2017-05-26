First United Methodist Church holds annual Spaghetti Day

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / May 26, 2017

By Haley Watson, Correspondent

On Thursday, May 11, approximately 300 Belton locals ventured out in the rain and shine to the First United Methodist Church for Spaghetti Day. Spaghetti Day is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the First United Methodist Men selling spaghetti at both lunch and supper to raise money for BISD (Belton Independent School District) Project Celebration.

Project Celebration is an event sponsored by the First United Methodist Men for Belton High School graduating seniors to gather after graduation and retreat to a recreational place where they can celebrate their achievements for the night. They return to the First United Methodist Church the following morning around 5 AM for a fully prepared breakfast.

Spaghetti Day and Project Celebration have been going on for about 30 years according to Jack Sykes, the current coordinator for this event. Sykes has been in charge of coordinating this event for about five years now and typically has between 15 and 20 volunteers to help prepare, serve and clean up from the meals.

“We have many people who are not Methodist involved in the fundraiser,” said Sykes.



This year, 50 pounds of spaghetti pasta, meat sauce, chicken cacciatore, bread sticks and a salad bar were prepared by volunteers, as well as numerous desserts donated to the fundraiser.

“We want the people who receive the food to be blessed and feel the love of Christ, as well as the student’s futures to be blessed and feel the love of Christ,” said volunteer Austin Grisham.

During the lunch portion of the day, there were approximately 100 carryout orders and 30 to 40 dine-in orders. During the supper portion of the day there were approximately 60 to 70 carryout orders and 110 dine-in orders.



“We had a crowd at noon and they said the spaghetti was good,” said Marry Cannon

Supper time had a slow start causing Sykes to be a little concerned about the weather. By 6 PM, the rain had come to a halt and the pace of people coming in began to pick up. One gentleman attended to the fundraiser to support the 2017 graduating class and their Project Celebration because of how much his son enjoyed the event last year.

“My son went through it last year, everyone has fun at Project Celebration. I really enjoy helping with it,” said John Potter.



The room began to clear around seven as basketball players began to file in for practice. All proceeds to the Spaghetti Day fundraiser will go to Project Celebration on June 2 for the BISD 2017 graduating class.

Leo Michalka concluded, “This is the best turn out we’ve ever had I think.”

