First United Methodist Men gather for food and fellowship

June 17, 2017

By Haley Watson, Correspondent

On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:15 a.m. the First United Methodist Men gathered at the church for their monthly breakfast. The men came together to socialize and discuss business within the church and Belton community. This gathering, though hosted by the Methodist Men’s group, is open to the public.They would like to invite anyone who wishes to join them the first Tuesday of each month, with the exception of July.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to come; you don’t have to be a Methodist Men’s member. It’s a nice blend of a social opportunity and we also discuss some business. One of us usually presents a devotional, a little food for thought for the day.” said Jack Sims, President of the Methodist Men’s group.

At this month’s breakfast, Sims delivered the devotional, “Flower Pies”, a story of a young woman who created rock and flower pies at her grandparents’ house as a child, he references John 3:16.

The young woman explained in writing that her grandmother would allow her to use the most beautiful flowers from the yard in her pies. She explains that her grandmother gave up her best flowers, just as God gave up the best for the world, his son Jesus Christ, so that people on earth could have eternal life. The message this devotional teaches is that God gave the very best for man, how can his disciples give their best for others?

“I am probably one of the newest members of this organization; I have enjoyed the camaraderie of being with people who are basically likeminded and are trying to make the world a better place, particularly our community, in such a matter that we would think the good Lord would have us do.” said Mike Thompson.

The First United Methodist Church of Belton was founded in 1853 and the sanctuary was erected between 1884 and 1886. Several of the men in the Methodist Men’s group today are related to the founders of the church. The First United Methodist Church is a beacon of history in Belton and strives to give back to the community.

“We enjoy giving back to this community because this community has given us all so much. It’s a pleasure to do what we can.” said Sims.

First United Methodist Church sponsors the annual Spaghetti Day, Project Celebration, BHS Senior Breakfast, National Night Out and more. They hold two services each Sunday, one at 8:30 a.m. and a more traditional service at 11:45 a.m.

“Our purpose here at First United Methodist Church is to know God, grow in faith and share Christ’s love.” concluded Pastor Darren Walker, “We are one of Belton’s best kept secrets.”

