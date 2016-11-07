Fishing Tournament Trail hits Lake Waco

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 3 View / November 7, 2016

Special to the Journal

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail went to Lake Waco in its second qualifying event of the season. With another record setting number of teams hitting the water early in the morning, it wouldn’t be long before these student anglers were in line at the scales to see who would be walking away with the top honors.

As the scales closed, there were 90 fish caught with 100 percent live release. Taking first place with a five-fish limit weighting 13.64 lbs. was the team of Cody McCrary and Tyler Latiolais representing Rouse HS. Second place went to the team of Landon Bennett and Bryant Mitchell representing Troy HS, with a five-fish limit totaling 10.76 lbs. Third place went to the team of Jacob Tindell and Caleb Ramm representing Cen-Tex Bass Hunters with a five-fish limit weighing 10.36 lbs. Fourth place went to the team of Tara Reid and Logan Drake, representing Team Tightlines with a five-fish limit totaling 9.86 lbs. Taking fifth place was the team of Jonas Inman and Jason Garrett representing Cen-Tex Bass Hunters with a five-fish limit totaling 9.51 lbs. Finally, taking sixth place honors was the team of Zach Huser and Carson Griffin, representing Midway HS Bass Club with a five-fish limit weighting 8.77 lbs.

The team of Zackery Wilson and Cole Laxson came to the scales where Cole presented his catch which took Big Bass honors for the tournament: a nice 5.45 lb. largemouth.

Congratulations to all the teams and schools that participated in this event. Look forward to Nov. 20, when the Tournament Trail visits the Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir.

Related