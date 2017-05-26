Forever Red Tigers meet with today’s Tigers on tradition, pride

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / May 26, 2017

Special to the Journal

About a year ago, the a group of ex-Tigers completed a project of purchasing and dedicating a flag pole at Harris Community Center to honor all Belton Tigers and to honor Harry and Barry Wilson for being role models for all that have worn the uniform. One of the goals was to use the site to inspire current and future Tigers and to encourage them to represent all former Tigers on and off the field.

Junior football players (senior class for next season) came to the Harris Community Center the morning of May 12 and participated in a program with former Tigers.

Harry and Barry participated in a short program and visited with these young men and let them know they are supported. It is hoped this will become an annual event for each upcoming senior class of Tigers.

The Tigers have been successful for the past three seasons and this new coaching staff is working very hard to insure that success continues. They welcome the support.

“Many thanks to everyone that made it this morning to meet the upcoming senior class of Belton Tigers. I think it went very well and I want to say a special thank you to Harry and Barry Wilson for making the effort to be there. It meant so much to the kids and to all of us that admire the Wilson men so much. I also want to thank Coach Brooks and Mr. Pirtle for sharing their thoughts, challenges and encouragement to the kids. You had their attention and I know it meant allot to each of them,” Jay Taggart said.

Related