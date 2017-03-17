Former BHS Track & Field star Mahler wins third NCAA T&F All-American award

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 39 View / March 17, 2017

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The Road to Tokyo continues for Belton High School alumnus and current University of Texas Track & Field star Wolf Mahler.

One of the most decorated members of the Longhorns’ program, Mahler finished seventh overall in the 2017 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in College Station last weekend.

Overall, Mahler finished in seventh place with 5,791 points, good for seventh place. That earned Mahler his third NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field All-American honor.

Mahler started his quest for a heptathlon championship with the 60-meter Dash on Friday morning. He finished fourth overall with a time of 6.94, garnering Mahler 904 points.

The next event was the long jump, which Mahler placed 13th in with a distance of 7.00 meters (22 feet, 11 ¾ inches). It gave him 814 points for the event and 1,718 points after two events.

The third event of the day was the shot put. Mahler finished 14th with a distance of 12.38 meters (40 feet, 7 ½ inches). He collected 629 points and at that point, had 2,347 total points.

Mahler finished the first day of the heptathlon with the high jump. He finished 14th with a jump of 1.92 meters (6 feet, 3 ½ inches). He completed the first day of competition with 3,078 points.

After a night of rest, Mahler returned Saturday afternoon to compete in the final three events of the competition.

First up were the 60-meter hurdles. In a very tight race, Mahler finished eighth with a time of 8.31. The winning time was 7.75, so Mahler wasn’t far off the pace. It gave Mahler 905 points, giving him 3,983 points after five events.

Next up was an event that Mahler was excellent at when he competed in Belton: the pole vault. Mahler finished fifth with a height cleared of 4.86 meters (15 feet, 11 ¼ inches). It brought Mahler back to within striking distance of the top 10, with 868 points collected for the event and 4,851 points overall.

The final event was the 1,000-meter run. Mahler got off to a great start and won the event with a time of 2:34.15, 2.77 seconds better than Georgia’s Karl Saluri. It gave Mahler 940 points for win and 5,791 points overall.

Georgia’s Devon Williams (6,177 points) won the NCAA Division I Championship in the Heptathlon, followed by Kentucky’s Tim Duckworth (6,165), Saluri (6,051), Colorado State’s Hunter Price (5,996), Texas A&M’s Lindon Victor (5,976), and Stanford’s Harrison Williams (5,970). Mahler finished in front of Illinois’ Jonathan Wells (5,786), Wichita State’s Hunter Veith (5,760), and BYU’s Kevin Nielsen (5,630).

Related